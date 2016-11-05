Woman held for obscene posts on her friends

A 22-year-old woman from near Bantwal was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posting on a social networking site obscene photographs of her friends against whom she allegedly had a grudge. A court later released her on bail.

The Bantwal Rural police arrested Jothsna of Manchi following a complaint filed by Ushalata and Prafulla.

The police said Ushalata and Prafulla filed complaints with the Bantwal Rural and Bantwal Town police station over their depiction in Queep, a social networking site.

Following investigation, the police found the involvement of complainants’ friend Jothsna, who is doing a computer course. The police said Jothsna had made use of Ushalata and Prafulla’s profile pictures to open a fake account on Queep and then depicted the two in a vulgar manner.