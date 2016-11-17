We have been reduced to a mere formality: ZP members

Members of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat have complained before the fourth State Finance Commission that rural local bodies have been reduced to a mere formality as almost all their functions have been usurped by Members of Legislative Assembly thereby defeating the intentions of the Panchayat Raj Act.

“Except attending regular panchayat meetings and participating in government functions in our constituencies as per protocol, we cannot do anything else,” rued M.S. Muhammad, a Congress member. Members cannot even undertake a small road work or a local drinking water project as funds are not made available, he said.

He was among several panchayat members attending a consultation meeting of the commission which was in Mangaluru to receive suggestions. Mr. Muhammad said that a panchayat member should get at least Rs. 50 lakh a year to execute various projects in the constituency.

Senior member Thungappa Bangera said that the earlier reports of the commission were not implemented by the government. At least this commission should ensure that its report is implemented. The commission should also look at enhancing the honorarium of members, he urged.

Mr. Bangera said that while an MLA representing about 1.2 lakh electors gets about Rs. 2.6 lakh every month, including salary, a zilla panchayat member representing 40,000 electors gets a meagre Rs. 3,000 a month. Zilla panchayat members travel every day to their constituent gram panchayats and incur heavy expenditure, he said.

Extending the tenure of zilla and gram panchayat presidents to five years and according Minister’s status to zilla panchayat presidents would not do any miracle unless the local bodies are sufficiently empowered, said Sucharita Shetty, former zilla panchayat president.

He too was president for 20 months about six years ago and could take up many works.

Over the years, the local bodies have lost their power, he regretted.

Another former zilla panchayat president Mamata Gatti said that the panchayats do not have funds even to repair damaged school buildings, which belong to them.

The Deputy Commissioner could have released grants from Natural Calamity Relief Fund; but it is not being done, she said.

Janardhana Gowda said that the local bodies are not getting their rightful share in the royalty paid towards sand and stone extraction from their limits. The commission should address this issue, he said.

Other members Dharanendra Kumar and Manjula Madhava Mane spoke on similar lines.

Commission chairman C.G. Chinnaswamy and members H.D. Amaranathan and H. Shashidhar, zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu were present.