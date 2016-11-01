Mangaluru

Vigilance awareness week at KRCL

To create awareness among the railway staff in particular and public in general about the importance of honesty and transparency, vigilance awareness week is being observed in Konkan Railway from Monday to November 5.

It also coincides with the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The theme for this year is public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption.

KRCL chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta administered the pledge at its headquarters in Mumdai on Monday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:43:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Vigilance-awareness-week-at-KRCL/article16086429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY