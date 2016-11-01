Vigilance awareness week at KRCL

To create awareness among the railway staff in particular and public in general about the importance of honesty and transparency, vigilance awareness week is being observed in Konkan Railway from Monday to November 5.

It also coincides with the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The theme for this year is public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption.

KRCL chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta administered the pledge at its headquarters in Mumdai on Monday.