Varsity to go ahead with construction

Notwithstanding opposition from Mangalore University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) for the university’s move to construct a building with lecture halls in the heart of the Mangalagangotri campus, the university has decided to go ahead with the project in the same place.

According to K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor of the university, the concerns expressed by the association will be taken care of while planning the building and during its construction.

Mr. Byrappa said that eight departments in the campus did not have own classrooms. The place identified now, which is the area behind the science block and in front of the Department of Applied Botany, is centrally located and will help students and teachers of many departments attend classes. The ground plus two storey building will have 17 classrooms, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that a garden would be developed in the same area which would serve as a lung space. Stating that the building would cost about Rs. 7 crore to be constructed, he said that during evaluation of answer scripts, the same building could be used as central evaluation centre. The building will be constructed without disturbing the interests of students and teachers.

Opposition

It may be mentioned here that MUTA has opposed the move on the grounds that a prominent lung space in the campus would be lost by the construction of the building.

Another concern is that as many departments in the science block use chemicals and hazardous materials, cross ventilation is needed to reduce pollution. Constructing a complex with lecture halls would prevent cross ventilation, MUTA said. The association wrote a letter to the Registrar (Administration) on the same on October 14.

Office annex

Mr. Byrappa said that the university has also planned to construct an office annex near the administrative building. This will house about 15 offices. It would house the offices of MUTA, SC and ST cell, Executive Engineer, SPARSH (Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment), non-teaching staff, college development council and the like. The building would have a board room, a bank branch and an ATM.