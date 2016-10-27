Varsity plans steps to keep tabs on ‘high internal marks’ in autonomous colleges

Mangalore University is mulling over steps to keep “high internal marks” being given by some autonomous colleges under “check” from the next academic year.
The university will either check the evaluated answer scripts of internal tests of such colleges or supply the question papers for internal tests — through online or hardcopy. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Academic Council meeting of the university on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor K. Byrappa said there were complaints that some autonomous colleges were giving high marks in internal tests to ensure that their students scored high total internal assessment marks.
Such students would have an advantage over others from affiliated, constituent and government colleges in getting admission to postgraduate courses. The step being planned by the university was to ensure that there was parity in the internal assessment marks scored by students of all types of colleges. Stating that the university would not interfere in the semester examinations of those colleges, the Vice-Chancellor said there were complaints that owing to the “high internal marks” being given by some autonomous colleges, other meritorious students in constituent, affiliated and government colleges were being deprived of admission to courses of their choice as students of autonomous colleges stood first in the merit list.
Referring to the autonomy status, the Vice-Chancellor said it comes with reasonable restrictions. “We will take control a little bit.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor