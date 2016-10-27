Varsity plans steps to keep tabs on ‘high internal marks’ in autonomous colleges

Mangalore University is mulling over steps to keep “high internal marks” being given by some autonomous colleges under “check” from the next academic year.

The university will either check the evaluated answer scripts of internal tests of such colleges or supply the question papers for internal tests — through online or hardcopy. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Academic Council meeting of the university on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor K. Byrappa said there were complaints that some autonomous colleges were giving high marks in internal tests to ensure that their students scored high total internal assessment marks.

Such students would have an advantage over others from affiliated, constituent and government colleges in getting admission to postgraduate courses. The step being planned by the university was to ensure that there was parity in the internal assessment marks scored by students of all types of colleges. Stating that the university would not interfere in the semester examinations of those colleges, the Vice-Chancellor said there were complaints that owing to the “high internal marks” being given by some autonomous colleges, other meritorious students in constituent, affiliated and government colleges were being deprived of admission to courses of their choice as students of autonomous colleges stood first in the merit list.

Referring to the autonomy status, the Vice-Chancellor said it comes with reasonable restrictions. “We will take control a little bit.”