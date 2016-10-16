VHP slams remarks against Pejawar seer

Condemning the statements made against Pejawar mutt seer of promoting “Pankti Bheda”, Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) activists said they will give a fitting reply if social activists go ahead with the proposed siege of the mutt demanding stopping of the practice.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, VHP Karnataka Zone President M.B. Puranik said it was highly deplorable to hear comments by social activists demeaning Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, who has been striving for communal harmony and equality. Over the past 45 years, the seer has been visiting the homes of people from socially backward communities and giving them Vaishnava Deekshe.

Mr. Puranik said organisers of “Udupi Chalo” should tender an unconditional apology for comments made against the seer during the programme held on October 9. If the organisers go ahead with the proposed siege of the mutt, VHP will give a fitting reply, he said.

Addressing the “Udupi Chalo” programme on October 9, social activist and “Chalo Una” organiser Jignesh Mevani gave a deadline of two months for the Udupi mutts to stop the practice of pankti bedha.

Mr. Mevani had said activists will lay siege to the mutt if the practice does not stop. Questing the activists’ allegations, Pejawar mutt seer said on Thursday that all communities were being served food in Udupi without discrimination. The seer threatened to go on an indefinite fast if activists tried to lay siege to the mutt.

Protest held

The Udupi District Muslim Souharda Vedike held a demonstration decrying the statements made at the Swabhimana Samavesha against the mutt and the seer.

If the so-called progressive people make an attempt to lay siege to the mutt, the Muslim community would be there to protect the mutt, the vedike said.

Assembled near the Sanskrit College Circle, members of the vedike, said the mutt has offered equal opportunity of participation during the ongoing Paryaya. Pejawar Blood Donation Team president Mohammed Arif said the vedike will intensify the protest if the organisers do not tender an unconditional apology for the statements made.

Many Muslim and Dalit leaders were present during the protest.

Social activists have threatened of laying siege to the mutt

if Pankti Bheda continues