Mangaluru

Two-day conference on gut infections from Friday

Theme: ‘Gut Microbiome 2016 -an international perspective’

The Enteric Diseases Division and Department of Microbiology, KMC, Manipal, and Manipal University will host a two-day international conference on gut infections and microbiology at Hotel Fortune Inn Valley View here from October 21.

Novel mechanisms

The meet is being organised to address issues with respect to novel mechanisms of resistance of the pathogens if any, the changes in the genetic make-up of the pathogens making them the superbugs and the scenario of the antimicrobials considering the perspective of both clinicians and researchers, a release said.

Keynote address

Robert Hall from the U.S. will deliver the keynote address and experts from U.S., Japan, Germany, and Portugal, and the United Nations, and NICED (ICMR) would address issues such as diarrhoea, antimicrobial resistance and gut pathology. Delegates from across the country and abroad comprising students, faculty and researchers are expected to participate in this international deliberation.

Infections

“Enteric or gut infections are the infections that enter our body through the mouth and are usually spread through contaminated food and water or by contact with vomit or faeces. Every year, millions of cases of food-borne illness and thousands of associated deaths occur due to these infections world over. Much of these problems could be prevented with focused scientific approaches and preventive measures,” Mamatha Ballal, the organising chair of the conference, said.

