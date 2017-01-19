Transactions at Kotathattu GP office are now cashless

Cashless transactions are now the norm at the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat (GP) office at Kotathattu in Udupi district. It is the first GP in Udupi district to adopt this system.

With this system coming into force from Monday, people now have to swipe their debit cards for paying water tax, building tax, no objection certificates, trade licence, and other fees. There are 1,032 families living in the GP whose population is 5,236. Of the 1,032 families, 33 are SCs and 11 are STs. The annual revenue generated by the GP is about ₹15 lakh, including ₹1.5 lakh from water tax and ₹10.5 lakh from building tax. After the Union government’s drive for cashless transactions, the GP decided to go for it and published pamphlets and circulated to all the houses on the cashless transactions to be adopted by it.

But during its survey, the GP found that 25 families had no bank accounts and another 180 families had accounts but had not taken either the debit cards or RuPay cards.

“We personally met them and convinced them about the need for having bank accounts and debit cards and they agreed. We held a camp about a fortnight back and convinced all the people on the need for cashless transaction. Bank accounts were opened for those not having them,” said Satish Vaddarse, Panchayat Development Officer.

“This move is aimed at promoting transparency and eliminating corruption in all transactions of the GP,” said Pramod Hande, GP president.

The example of Kotathattu will be emulated by the remaining 157 GPs in the district