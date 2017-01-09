Toll collection may start anytime this month at three plazas on NH 66

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to commence toll collection at the three toll plazas on the four-lane National Highway 66 between Talapady and Kundapura anytime this month.

While toll-rate boards have come up at all the three plazas in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the NHAI project director’s office has received clearance from the NHAI headquarters to go ahead with toll collection.

The plazas are located at Talapady in Dakshina Kannada district, Hejamady and Sasthana in Udupi district.

Project Director (Mangaluru) Z. Samson Vijay Kumar told The Hindu that the NHAI would publish the toll rates in about two weeks for public information after which the collection will commence.

The project involved four-laning of NH 66 between Talapady, on the Karnataka-Kerala border in Dakshina Kannada district, to Kundapura in Udupi district for about 90 km.

A stretch of about 17 km of NH 66, between Nanthoor Junction in Mangaluru City and NITK Surathkal, was already made four-lane under the Port Connectivity Project.

NHAI has already been collecting hefty toll charges for this stretch even though the crucial flyover/ grade separator at Nanthoor Junction is yet to come up.

Started in September, 2010, the project, being executed by Navayuta Toll Road Company, was originally scheduled for completion in March 2013.

After missing several deadlines, the project is likely to be completed by June 2017, if NHAI’s promises are to be believed.

Despite the district administrations making the required land available, work on service roads (for about 40 km length) and three flyovers, one each at Thokkottu, Pumpwell, Udupi-Karavali Junction and Kundapura Town, are still incomplete.

So is the construction of the four-lane road in Padubidri Town for about 2 km distance.

Mr. Vijay Kumar however justified commencement of toll collection saying the rules permit toll collection if 75 per cent of the work is complete.

The entire work is scheduled for completion by June 2017, he said.

The project director also added that the incomplete road and flyover in Kundapura town are not considered for determining the toll fee.