Toll collection likely to start tonight

Collection of toll on the four-laned National Highway 66 at three plazas, Talapady, Hejamadi and Gundmi, is likely to start on Friday night.

National Highways Authority of India’s Project Director Z. Samson Vijay Kumar met Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Wednesday and Thursday to apprise them of the developments.

Toll collection would start on Friday after meeting Lok Sabha members of the region, Mr. Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.