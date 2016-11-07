Tipu Jayanti: Vigil at check-posts, restrictions on using banners

The Dakshina Kannada police have stepped up vigil at check-posts to keep a close watch on those entering the district in the backdrop of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations on November 10. Banners can be displayed only at places selected by the police.

Talking to presspersons here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said that police personnel had been posted at 25 check-posts to keep a watch on suspicious movement of vehicles. An equal number of check-posts were being set up. All the check-posts would have closed-circuit television cameras.

Mr. Borase said that only one Tipu Jayanti programme would be held for the entire district at the zilla panchayat auditorium. Organisations, which wanted to organise separate programmes, had been invited to this programme.

He said that banners on the programme would be allowed for display on November 9 and on November 10 at limited places selected by the police .

The credentials of the organisations would be verified before permitting them. The police would guard these places to prevent untoward incidents.

Additional police force would be deployed in the city and district from Monday. Apart from personnel belonging to the City Armed Reserve and the District Armed Reserve, those from the Karnataka State Reserve Police and home guards too would be deployed. Additional government and private vehicles had been sought for patrolling. An Additional Director-General of Police had been given the responsibility to oversee the arrangements and ensure peaceful conduct of the event across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada.