Tipu Jayanti: Prohibitory orders imposed across Dakshina Kannada till Saturday

Prohibitory orders have been clamped on Dakshina Kannada between 6 a.m. on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on November 12 to prevent any untoward incident in view of Tipu Jayanti on November 10. Holding protests, demonstrations and public events during this period have been banned.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said that all the dignitaries have been invited to the only one venue of Tipu Jayanti in the district, the zilla panchayat auditorium here on Thursday. No procession and display of banners in favour or against the jayanti will be allowed, he said.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that life in the city and the district will not be affected because of the prohibitory orders. “The law abiding citizens need not worry and they can carry out their routine work. This (prohibitory) order is only to prevent mischief,” he said and added, “If somebody even thinks of doing trouble, he will face action.”

Mr. Chandra Sekhar and Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase cautioned netizens from posting on Whatsapp and social networking sites messages that may lead to communal trouble. Mr. Borase said that apart from those who create such messages the person who shares it and the group admin in Whataspp will be booked.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that the police have so far not come across posts in connection with Tipu Jayanti.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that apart from local policemen two companies of Kerala Armed police and Home Guards will be deployed. Close circuit cameras have been installed at various locations across the district and they are connected to the police control room. Some of these cameras have been concealed. The network has been set up in such way that information reaches the police quickly.

Drones

Mr. Chandra Sekhar and Mr. Borase said that drones fixed with high resolution cameras will be in operation during the period at select locations that includes areas bordering Kerala. A close watch is being kept on inter-State movement of vehicles, they said.

On the letter from MLC Ganesh Karnik to the Deputy Commissioner asking him not to print his name in the invitation for the jayanti, Mr. Jagadeesha said that by the time he received the letter the invitation had been printed. Hence, the names of Mr. Karnik and other legislators have been printed as per protocol. “It is left to the legislator concerned to attended the function or not,” he said.