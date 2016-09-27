Three zonal offices to function from October 15

The Mangaluru City Corporation will have three zonal offices for administration with effect from October 15.

Of them, the Zone I office will be at Surathkal in the existing sub-office of the corporation.

The Zone II Lalbagh office and Zone III Kadri office would be housed at the head office of the corporation at Lalbagh. A special meeting of the corporation council on Monday took a decision to this effect.

Distribution

In all, 12 wards would come under Zone I, 28 wards under Zone II and 20 wards under Zone III. The corporation has 60 wards.

The creation of zones would not make much difference to people as those from Surathkal were approaching the sub-office in their area for various works and others were approaching the head office of the corporation at Lalbagh.

Earlier in February, a special meeting of the corporation had approved the creation of zones.

The special meeting on Monday approved the locations of zonal offices with shifting of some wards within zones.

Rules

As per the Cadre and Recruitment rules for staff of the city corporations, which came into effect from 2011-12, the corporations should form zones for better administration.

Each zonal office would be headed by a zonal commissioner. The commissioner would be assisted by a development officer (assistant executive engineer – civil), a revenue officer and an assistant revenue officer, an environment engineer, four assistant engineers for civil, electrical, water supply and underground drainage works, and supporting staff.

Closure of office

Speaking to presspersons after the special meeting, Mayor Harinath said that the Kadri sub-office of the corporation at Mallikatta would be closed down and shifted to the head office at Lalbagh to be part of Zone III Kadri office. All three offices would function from October 15.

Earlier, the corporation had decided to house the Zone III office at Mallikatta. But, many ruling party councillors in the meeting on Monday opposed this on the grounds that Mallikatta was not served by buses from all parts of the city. Whereas Lalbagh is well connected by buses from all sides and hence the Zone III office should be housed at the corporation’s head office at Lalbagh.