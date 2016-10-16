Three get 10-year RI for possessing ganja

The Principal District and Sessions Judge K.S. Bilagi on Friday sentenced three persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on finding them guilty of possessing 34 kilograms of cannabis. The judge has directed each of them to pay fine of Rs. 1 lakh.

On a tip-off, the Criminal Investigation Department sleuths and Coastal Security Police team personnel jointly raided a place in Fishing Harbour in Mangaluru on March 11, 2013, and found 34 kg of cannabis.

They arrested Syyed Aneez Ahmed (56) and Mansoor Ahmed (31), both from Mysuru, and Ansar Pasha (48) for Chikkamagaluru.

The police seized cannabis in the presence of the then Mangaluru tahsildar Ravichandra Nayak.

In his chargesheet, Coastal Security Police Inspector Gangireddy said the three persons had planned to transport cannabis to Belthangady.

The cannabis had been procured from Mysuru, Mr. Gangireddy mentioned in the charge sheet.

Prosecutor Pushparaj Adhyantaya examined five witnesses.

Judge K.S. Biligi on October 7 convicted Syyed Aneez Ahmed, Mansoor Ahmed and Ansar Pasha under Section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. The Judge pronounced the term of imprisonment after hearing on sentence on Friday.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge also directed each of them to pay a fine of Rs. 1 lakh