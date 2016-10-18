Mangaluru

Three-day Bajrang Dal convention from Oct. 21

Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, will hold its three-day south Karnataka regional conference here from October 21 at Sanghaniketan at Mannagudda.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, M.B. Puranik, VHP Karnataka zone president, said that a rally would be taken out on the last day of the conference at Kadri maidan at 4 p.m.

Procession

Surendra Kumar Jain, joint general secretary, VHP, would address the rally.

A procession would be taken out from Ambedkar Circle to the maidan at 3 p.m.

After the pre-conference on October 21, the conference would be formally inaugurated on October 22 at 9.30 a.m. by Rajesh Pande, Rashtriya Samyojak of the organisation. .

Issues

He said that about 700 Bajrang Dal conveners are expected to participate in the conference which would discuss topics related to drug mafia, terrorism, ‘love jihad’, migration of Hindus, conversion and untouchability.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:17:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Three-day-Bajrang-Dal-convention-from-Oct.-21/article16074381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY