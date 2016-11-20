Those disturbing peace in the region will be dealt with an iron hand: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Saturday that the police would take action against those disturbing peace and communal harmony in the region.

Asked about the series of cases of assaults and stabbing in Mangaluru, he told presspersons that the police had been instructed to deal with such persons with an iron hand.

“The police will take stern action as per law against all those who are trying to disturb peace in the area. Those involved in acts creating communal tension will be booked under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum-Grabbers (Goonda) Act,” he said.

On senior Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary questioning the celebration of Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary during a drought-like situation, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the celebration was being organised by the party and not the government.

He said action would be taken against Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait if the Cyber Crime wing of the Criminal Investigation Department finds him guilty of watching ‘objectionable’ images on his mobile phone.