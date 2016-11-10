Temporary cap on areca buying

A prominent cooperative society of farmers headquartered here has now imposed a cap on the purchase of arecanut from its farmer members.
Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO) said on Wednesday that it would purchase arecanut only up to a maximum value of Rs. 20,000 per member per week till the banking transactions are regularised. “Farmers are requested to cooperate to stabilise the arecanut market,” the cooperative said.
CAMPCO said that it welcomed the announcement of the government.
