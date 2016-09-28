Teachers shower motherly affection on children

A few anganwadi teachers not only brought a few children to Jana Mana — a dialogue with beneficiaries of government schemes — but also helped them go on stage here on Tuesday.

Beneficiaries of Ksheera Bhagya, provision of milk in anganwadis, about 20 children from different anganwadis around Mangaluru came with their teachers to attend the programme. As the teacher concerned asked a child, “how many times you get milk in a week”, a child said, “three.”

The teachers had even taught the children who the Chief Minister is. When asked, one brilliant child said, “Siddaramaiah”. Asked to introduce themselves and speak about Ksherra Bhagya, the children spelt out their names and also about their anganwadi.

Bestowing their motherly affection, the teachers provided water and biscuits to children as soon as they came down from the podium. A little later, at around 12.30 p.m., they also served lunch to these children on the sidelines of the programme at Town Hall. Some teachers were seen even feeding small children.

“Yes, it is difficult to bring them to a programme,” conceded a teacher. Asked whether any special vehicle was arranged, she said that they came by the regular city bus.