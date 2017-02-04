Teachers oppose move to shift some courses from Arts to Science

Expressing concern over an year-old State government circular to universities to de-link undergraduate and postgraduate courses in geography, psychology, statistics, mathematics, anthropology and criminology from the Arts stream, some members of the Academic Council of Mangalore University expressed fears on Friday that if implemented it might result in the closing down of some degree colleges.

The government, through the circular, had asked the 17 State universities to bring them under the science stream.

The circular of February 19, 2016, quoting the Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department (Higher Education), to the registrars referred to the issue of considering candidates who have obtained their postgraduate degrees in geography in MA and M.Sc streams on par for appointment to the post of assistant professors in government first grade colleges.

The issue had figured at the general meeting of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council on December 28, 2015. K.L. Subrahmanya, under-secretary in the circular, while highlighting the decision of the above meeting, has drawn attention of the registrars to offer the above courses only as part of BSc/MSc programmes henceforth.

“I am directed to request you (the registrars) to take necessary action as per the above decision,” the circular added.

The circular came for ratification at the academic council meeting on February 3, 2017, surprising many members.

Some members said that, for example, it was not proper to bring psychology only under the science stream. The difference between psychology, psychiatry and psychoanalysis has not been properly understood. If psychiatry was a pure science the other two have widespread applications in arts, literature and business fields.

If the university went ahead in implementing the circular many arts and social work degree colleges offering those courses might have to close down.

“Psychology, criminology and literature is among the popular scoring combinations that arts students opt for at the undergraduate level,” Kishori Nayak, a member said.

Amrith Shenoy and Abhishek Ullal, members, said many colleges have stopped offering arts courses and the latest move would be further a blow on the arts stream.

Responding to it K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor, said that he would take it up with the government.