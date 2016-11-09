Tanvi Jagadish for Fiji

Team India for the Fiji ISA World Stand Up Paddle and Paddleboard Championship from November 12 would include Tanvi Jagadish (16) from Mantra Surfing Club, Mangaluru. Besides Ms. Jagadish, Sekar Patchai (26) from Covelong Surf Club, Chennai, would represent India in his category.

A release from Mantra Surfing Club here said that this is a first for Team India to be participating at the world championship in Stand Up Paddle. Both the athletes will be taking part in two disciplines of Stand Up Paddle, SUP Racing Technical and SUP Racing Distance in the toughest conditions which Fiji is known for.

Both the athletes have worked very hard over the years to consistently win National SUP Championships and are ranked No 1 in their respective categories.