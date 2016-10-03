Swachh Mangaluru Phase III seeks to transform city

Ramakrishna Mutt has launched the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan Phase III with a determination to give a complete makeover to the city.

The abhiyan, lasting 10 months, would witness participation by nearly 4,000 volunteers in about 400 drives every Sunday, meaning 10 simultaneous drives every Sunday.

Besides, the mutt would be conducting an orientation programme for youths and students every Saturday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Swachh Manas leading to Swatch Bharat.

Launching the abhiyan, Swami Bodhasaranandaji, Assistant General Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Mutt, complimented the mutt for successfully completing Phases 1 and 2 of the abhiyan in the last two years.

The mutt should also be complimented for its efforts in recognising and felicitating 35 pourakarmikas of Mangaluru City Corporation, he said.

He said that whatever advances made in science and technology may not bring in peace in society, which comes only when the surroundings are clean. Only hard work and unity could bring in social order and cleanliness. It is not just the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure cleanliness but also every citizen’s, Swami Bodhasaranandaji said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangaluru South MLA J.R. Lobo said that the Phase 3 of the abhiyan has come at a time when Mangaluru has been selected to become a smart city.

The abhiyan as well as the Smart City project would go together in making a better Mangaluru, the MLA said. While Mangaluru is already declared open defecation-free city, much more needs to be done in terms of cleanliness.

If every citizen utilises at least 10 minutes of his day in cleaning his surroundings, it would bring in a big change, he said.

Mutt president Swami Jitakamanandaji administered the pledge of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan to the volunteers on the occasion.

Earlier, he urged the youth to attend the orientation programme, Swachh Manas, to be held every Saturday on the mutt premises between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

About 5,000 equipment — buckets, brooms, sickles, were handed over to leaders of 40 teams to symbolically mark the commencement of the abhiyan.

The launch was followed by a seminar on Swachh Manas for Swachh Bharat by cardiologist B.M. Hegde.

MLA Ganesh Karnik, MRPL’s Director (Finance) A.K. Sahoo and others were present.