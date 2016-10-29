Mangaluru

Subedar Ekanath Shetty’s uniform handed over to family members

Surendra, a retired Indian Air Force officer, representing the Defence Service Corps,handing over the uniform of Subedar Ekanath Shetty, to his wife Jayanthi at the family’s residence in Guruvayanakere on Friday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Surendra, a retired Indian Air Force officer, representing the Defence Service Corps,handing over the uniform of Subedar Ekanath Shetty, to his wife Jayanthi at the family’s residence in Guruvayanakere on Friday.— Photo: Special Arrangement  

He has not been traced since the aircraft he was in went missing over Bay of Bengal on July 22

Representatives of Defence Service Corps (DSC), an extended arm of the Indian Army, on Friday handed over the uniform of Subedar Ekanath Shetty to members of his family at Guruvayanakere in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Shetty (51) was on board IAF AN-32 aircraft that went missing over Bay of Bengal on July 22 and since then remained untraceable. He had joined the Indian Army in 1985 and retired in 2009 as a Junior Commissioned Officer. After six months, he joined the DSC and was posted in the Andamans.

Surendra, a retired Indian Air Force officer, now with DSC, handed over the uniform to Jayanthi Shetty, wife of Ekanath, in the presence of other family members. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and others had accompanied the uniform contingent from Mangaluru to Guruvayanakere in the morning. Mr. Borase told The Hindu that handing over the uniform and other belongings was a formality to finalise the family pension of Ekanath Shetty. As the family believes that Ekanath Shetty is still alive, the authorities did not want to disturb their belief. He and other district police officials accompanied the contingent as a mark of respect to personnel serving the Armed Forces of the country, the SP said. Assistant Commissioner of Puttur Revenue Sub Division K.V. Rajendra was also present.

The contingent was received at Punjalakatte by zilla panchayat member Thungappa Bangera, ex-servicemen association president Kanchod Gopalakrishna, Madantyar Gram Panchayat president Gopalakrishna and others. Shakuntala Shety, Puttur MLA, consoled the family and promised help from the government. The Subedar’s brother-in-law Satish Shetty was present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:29:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Subedar-Ekanath-Shetty%E2%80%99s-uniform-handed-over-to-family-members/article16084913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY