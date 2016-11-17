Students visit Police Commissioner’s office

About 40 students from Government Higher Primary School, Pandeshwar, visited the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, under the ‘child-friendly police station’ concept on Wednesday.

A release said they participated in the Childline Se Dosti Saptah programme organised by the Commissionerate.

Commissioner M. Chandrasekhar interacted with the students and shared information about the functioning of the system. Later, the students visited the police control room, the city special branch and the dog squad. They were seen off after being given light refreshments.