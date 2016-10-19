Stay continues in Udupi

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday ordered continuation of the stay on sand extraction from rivers in the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) of Udupi district.

The case, filed by Udaya Suvarna and others of Baikady and Kukkude villages near Brahmavar, has been posted to October 27, according to Ranjan Shetty, advocate for the applicants. The rribunal had initially ordered a stay on May 17 on issuing permits for sand extraction from the CRZ areas in the district.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that the State government and other parties had pleaded that the stay be vacated.