Special summary revision of electoral roll begins

The special summary revision of electoral roll began in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday with the representatives of political parties getting copies of the draft electoral roll.

Talking to presspersons here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said that the draft electoral roll had been released after rectifying 4,24,662 mistakes including removal of duplicate names in the last four months. As on October 1, there were 8,03,226 male and 8,20,621 female voters in the district.

Mr. Jagadeesha asked the people to go through the electoral roll and submit forms for correction, deletion and inclusion of their names. Those turning 18 on January 1, 2017, could submit their applications for inclusion in the electoral roll.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that these forms could be submitted to block-level officers. The forms could also be submitted online. The work of block-level officers would be supervised by another team.

Mr. Jagadeesha said the responsibility was on the representatives of political parties to help the district administration remove defects and ensure all eligible voters were in the roll. Requests for corrections, additions and deletions would be processed and the final electoral roll would be published on January 10, 2017, he said.