Mangaluru

Special Grama Sabhaon Republic Day

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has urged residents in the district to actively participate in the Special Grama Sabha scheduled on the Republic Day to prepare a blueprint of development for the next 15 years.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M.R. Ravi told presspersons here on Wednesday that the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has directed all district administration in the country to arrange such grama sabhas towards formulating a United Vision for India.

Such a vision should reflect the priorities of every citizen outlining the top priorities in every panchayat, including education, health and sanitation and infrastructure.

Mr. Ravi said that necessary instructions have been given to every panchayat in the district to arrange special grama sabhas and ask people to attend them. Since the 12th Five Year Plan ends on March 31, the NITI Aayog felt it necessary to have a 15-year vision document as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The document would comprise a three-year action agenda and a seven-year strategy documents to help realise the country’s long-term goals.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar were present.

