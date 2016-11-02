Soon, all-weather roads to be built in villages

The process of building 20-km-long all-weather roads (meant concrete roads) in each of the six assembly constituencies under the Namma Gram Namma Raste (Gandhi Patha Gram Patha) Scheme announced by the State Government has been initiated, said district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai here on Tuesday.

During his Rajoyotsava Day speech at Nehru Maidan, Mr. Rai said, through this new scheme, the State government intends to develop the rural roads across the State. He said the process of identification of roads was in the final stages and the work will begin shortly.

Official sources said this scheme aimed at converting the roads maintained by the zilla panchayat into concrete roads. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has earmarked funds for the development of roads in 189 assembly constituencies. The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat was yet to approve the action plan for the use of funds allocated under this scheme for this year.

Mr. Rai said efforts were on to construct an international-level swimming pool in Yemmekere in Mangaluru. The State government has earmarked Rs. 25 lakh to upgrade the football ground into an international-level ground. He added that so far, 24,000 applications had been filed for the regularisation of houses built on government lands in the city. The State government has extended the date for filing applications to November 24.

Earlier in the day, many students took part in a procession marking the celebration of Rajyotsava. The procession was led by Duff and other folk artiste teams. It also had many tableaux including one by the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat emphasising communal harmony.

Mr. Rai hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour. Teams from the city police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, NCC Air wing Junior and Senior Wings, Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards and Bharat Seva Dal carried out a march past. The NCC Air wing team bagged the shield for the best marching team.