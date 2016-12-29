Social entrepreneurship meetbegins in Nitte today

The Justice K.S. Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM) will organise the fifth international conference on the theme, “Social entrepreneurship as a means to achieve win-win situations: Global experiences, achievements and perspectives” at Nitte in Udupi district on Thursday and Friday.

A press release issued by the institute here said that the conference was being organised in association with the University of Pennsylvania, U.S., the Erasmus University, the Netherlands, and the University of New England, U.S.

Muralidhar Koteshwar, Managing Director, Avankia Group, U.S., will inaugurate the conference. Satyajit Majumdar of the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, School of Management and Labour Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, will deliver the keynote address. N. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte University, will preside over the inaugural session.

The valedictory address will be delivered by Femida Handy, School of Social Policy and Practices, University of Pennsylvania, on Friday. N.K .Thingalaya, Chairman, Academic Council, JKSHIM, will preside over the valedictory session.

Nandana Prabhu, K. Sankaran, among others, will be the resource persons.