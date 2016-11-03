Show cause notice to professors

The Mangalore University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), opposing the university’s move to construct a building in the heart of the campus, has resulted in two professors being served a show cause notice by the university. A professor of Physics and a professor of Chemistry received the notices for opposing the move.
The notice said that they have obstructed the civil work pertaining to the construction of the lecture hall and have threatened a university official in connection with the construction.
It also mentioned that both the professors have given statements to media on the issue and have threatened to launch an agitation against the university involving students. The notice asked why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.
