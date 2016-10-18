Seven join the 300-km cycling league

Enthusiastic members of Mangalore Bicycle Club (MBC), many of whom had completed 100 km and 200 km leagues successfully, achieved another feat on Sunday last by improving upon their performance.

As many as seven of them completed the 300 km league, pedalling from Mangaluru to Murdeshwar and back in a day. In all, 17 riders participated in the expedition, of which two also completed their first 200 km league.

A release here said that there were two parts for this ride — two riders aiming for their 200 km league and the rest for their 300 km league badge. There were riders, who were 16 year old and 62 year young.

They woke up at midnight to commence their ride at 3 a.m. from Kuloor Junction, with 11 riders — Sreekantaraja, Maxim Menezes, Achinthya Rao, Ankith Shetty, Venu Vinod, Amoga Vigram, Kethan Kevala, Dhanush, Ganesh Nayak, Midhin and Merwin along with a support vehicle. Two fellow riders Gaurav Prabhu and Amit Kumar, who started from Belthangady, joined the team at Kota.

The ride till Maravanthe was smooth with every rider enjoying the route. They had breakfast at Kota after Manipal Cyclists Shameem, Arvind K.Y., Philip and Animish joined them at Udupi for their 200 km league. The 200 km league riders stopped over at Maravanthe for their break and others continued with their 300 km league.

The riders reached Murdeshwar at around 1 p.m. The ride was tiring because of extremely hot weather. Support vehicle with crew Lawrence was very helpful in terms of taking enough stops to fuel water and food supplies.

Tender coconut water and snacks breaks in between energised the riders and kept them rolling.

After lunch, the riders reached Maravanthe at 6 p.m. and continued towards Mangaluru after a brief stop. The Manipal cyclists left at Udupi and the remaining took breaks every half an hour stretching their muscles and making their ride comfortable to achieve the benchmark.

Sreekantaraja rode his standard single geared bicycle for the complete 300 km, while Mr. Menezes, at 62, was like a solider with a never give-up attitude, the release said. Kethan and Amoga successfully completed their first 200 km league.