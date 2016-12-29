Sessions Court rejects bail plea of Rajeshwari Shetty

The District and Sessions Court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Rajeshwari Shetty, one of the three main accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case.

M. Shantharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that Principal District and Sessions Judge T. Venkatesh Naik rejected the bail plea of Ms. Shetty. He said that the judge had in his order said that the bail application had to be rejected as it affected the interests of society and would have an adverse affect on social and family life.

The court said that Ms. Shetty had committed a dastardly offence and a planned murder. There were sufficient circumstantial evidence produced by the police. Even though Ms. Shetty was a woman, considering the gravity of the offence, the manner in which it was committed, her bail application had been rejected, Mr. Shantharam Shetty said.

Bhaskar Shetty, an NRI businessman, who owned big businesses in Saudi Arabia and Udupi, went missing from his house here on July 28, and his mother Gulabi Shetty lodged a missing complaint at the Manipal police station on July 29.

The police arrested Rajeshwari Shetty (50), their son, Navneet (20), on the charge of murder here on August 7.