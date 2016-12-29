Seers oppose Yettinahole project at green conference

Bringing up the Yettinahole project at a green conference here on Wednesday, Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer Bhattaraka Charukeerti Panditacharayavarya questioned the State government’s plans to go ahead with the project in spite of opposition from scientists.

Speaking at the inauguration of the four-day 10th Biennial Lake Conference, which focuses on ‘Conservation and sustainable management of ecologically sensitive regions in the Western Ghats’, the seer said some scientists had been arguing that the project is not feasible and would not yield enough water for diversion to the parched districts in the southern part of the State. But, ignoring these views, the government was going ahead with the project, he said.

Extending his support to the fight against the project, the seer of Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt, Sirsi Gangadharendra Saraswati, expressed the fear that if water from the streams in the Western Ghats is diverted through the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project, the government’s next step would be to take up a similar project in Uttara Kannada district.

He said the people of Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada should support each other and oppose river diversion projects.

Stressing the need to conserve lakes, he said the number of major lakes (tanks and waterbodies) in Uttara Kannada had fallen from 1,468 in the 1970s to 620 now.

The number of minor lakes has come down from 1,049 to 489 during the same period.

“This is because of urbanisation, encroachment and the government’s failure in taking strict legal measures to stop encroachment,” he said.

The conference is being organised by the Energy and Wetlands Research Group, Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Alva’s Education Foundation.

K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, inaugurated the conference and spoke on the need to harness solar power.

Opposing the government’s plan to develop a port at Tadadi in Uttara Kannada, T.V. Ramachandra, professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences, said it would damage the ecological sensitivity of the region.