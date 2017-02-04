Science & maths fair at ELC on Sunday

From hand-on experience in simple chemical experiments to gaining insight into basic electrical circuits.

These are among the events that will be held for children during the science and mathematics fest to be conducted on Sunday by the Centre for Advanced Learning and Early Learning Centre (ELC) at the ELC’s campus in Bejai-Kapikad Road.

According to a press release, Science Utsav, an organisation from Bengaluru, and Sunday Science School, will conduct science activities. Students will be exposed to basic electrical circuits that will make them aware of the way electricity flows.

Among the other activities, include origami where children will be made to fold paper in different shapes. There will be ‘tangram’ where children will be made to join different shapes. There are competitions namely solving Rubik’s Cube, maths marathon, sudoku and treasure hunt.

Doctors will hold workshops for children on “hear your heart”, “first-aid tips”, “healthy feet”, “save a life in eight seconds” and “check your skin”.

Students from kindergarten to class 12 can attend the event that starts at 10 a.m. There will no entry fee for the event. For details contact 9901115108/ 9900415934 or visit website cfalindia.com.