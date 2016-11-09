School’s action appreciated

Before allowing school buses to pick up students, Manipal School management checks the physical condition of the driver. He is allowed to drive only after ensuring that he had a good rest the previous night.

This step came in for appreciation at a meeting of headmasters and representatives of schools from Mangaluru North block at the office of the Police Commissioner here on Tuesday.

While speaking of the need of school cab committees in each school, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil spoke of the initiative of Manipal School. He said the school’s transport committee had been ensuring that their van drivers were not in an inebriated condition.

Mr. Patil said these are initiatives that school cab committees should take. A representative of Canara School, Urwa, said they have set up a committee of teachers, parents and drivers to oversee transportation of children.