Samiti against organising Tipu Jayanti

Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samiti, comprising of activists from several right wing groups, has expressed its opposition to State government’s proposal to hold Tipu Jayanti on November 10.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Samiti’s convenor Kishore Kumar said history gives several instances of atrocities by Tipu Sultan on Hindus and Christians. He said atrocities on people in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Kasaragod and Malabar regions have been recorded in the gazetteer and other historical texts. He accused Tipu Sultan of promoting Urdu and Persian language during his rule and side-lining Kannada.

Mr. Kumar, who is a legal counsel for Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, claimed there was nothing positive for people to know about Tipu Sultan. The Samiti will submit a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha on October 17 asking the government not to hold the jayanti.

Mr. Kumar said the Samiti will hold protests from November 1 if the State Government goes ahead with the event.