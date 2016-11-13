Right-wing groups to stage protest in Mangaluru on Nov. 15

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party and other Sangh Parivar activists will stage a protest on November 15 at Thokkottu junction seeking action against persons who allegedly attacked a RSS activist near Kuttar on November 10.
Series of incidents
Talking to reporters here on Saturday, VHP leader and convener of Hindu Hitarakshana Vedike M.B. Puranik said that the attack was one among series of attacks on Hindus in the last few weeks.
Failure
The police and the State government have failed in arresting the perpetrators. He alleged that the attackers are enjoying the support of two ministers of the district.
Patience
Mr. Puranik said for the last few weeks the VHP, Bajrang Dal and BJP activists have restrained themselves from taking law into their hands and tackle the perpetrators.
But, with the attack on Rammohan, their patience has run out.
“With this protest we are cautioning the government against practices to please a section of society,” said Monappa Bhandary, former MLC.
VHP, BJP, and Bajrang Dal seek action against those who attacked RSS
activist in Kuttar
