Reintroduce services

With KSRTC gearing up to open a new bus depot at Sringeri, people in the region have demanded reintroduction of several cancelled services.

Balehonnur resident Shankaranarayana Bhat said that three round trips to Dharmasthala, one each to Udupi, Gokarna, Dharwad, Mangaluru and Hyderabad from Sringeri; one round trip each between Balehonnur and Vijayapura, Ron and Davangere; two round (college) trips between Chikkamagaluru-Koppa and one round trip between Horanadu and Kollur had been cancelled over the years.