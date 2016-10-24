Mangaluru

Reintroduce services

With KSRTC gearing up to open a new bus depot at Sringeri, people in the region have demanded reintroduction of several cancelled services.

Balehonnur resident Shankaranarayana Bhat said that three round trips to Dharmasthala, one each to Udupi, Gokarna, Dharwad, Mangaluru and Hyderabad from Sringeri; one round trip each between Balehonnur and Vijayapura, Ron and Davangere; two round (college) trips between Chikkamagaluru-Koppa and one round trip between Horanadu and Kollur had been cancelled over the years.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 4:33:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Reintroduce-services/article16079984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY