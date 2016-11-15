Ranga mandira project likely to be revived

The dormant ranga mandira project in the city is likely to be revived as the Department of Kannada and Culture will submit a revised proposal to the State government seeking Rs. 13 crore.

In an informal chat with presspersons here on Monday, Director of the department K.A. Dayananda said that the revised proposal would be submitted “in a day or two”. Earlier, it had been planned to construct the ranga mandira at an estimated cost of Rs. 24 crore with 60 per cent grant from the Union government and the balance coming from the State government.

But the authorities of the Dakshina Kannada district administration said that as the proposed project is unlikely to get grants from the Union government, a revised proposal will be sent. The department earlier committed to release Rs. 9 crore for the project. The mandira would be built as per the revised estimate.

Mr. Dayananda said that the draft of the cultural policy submitted to the government has recommended that cultural zones (like revenue zones) in the State could be created. The State Cabinet has referred the draft to a Cabinet sub-committee.

Accordingly, if the government agreed to create cultural zones such as Rangayana in Mysuru, Karavali Rangayana or Malnad Rangayana could be set up to promote theatre activities regionally, Mr. Dayananda, who is also in-charge Director, Rangayana, Mysuru, said.

The director said that the department has written to the government to set up a committee for selecting artistes and troupe of artistes to perform in cultural festivals hosted by the department and the government across the State. It would avoid monopoly of only some troupes performing in all festivals, including Hampi Utsav, Karavali Utsav and the like.

All troupes should get an opportunity on rotation basis to perform in the district-level and State-level festivals.