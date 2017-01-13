Ramakrishna Mission donates branded clothes

The Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, on Thursday began giving a pair of branded clothes to 3,000 poor students in Sullia and Puttur taluks as a part of its project, Arpana.

As per the project held on the lines of the mission’s Winter Relief programme, 3,000 college students from 30 villages in Sullia and Puttur taluks will be given a pair of clothes. While boys will get a pair of branded shirt and trouser, the girls will get a top and leggings. Each pair would cost Rs. 4,000.

Eekagamyananda Swami, convenor of Arpana, said that a five-member committee was formed in each one of the 30 villages to select college youths who come from poor families.

These clothes given by ITC as part of its corporate social responsibility programme will be delivered individually by mutt head Jitakamanandaji and other swamijis by the end of January.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara formally launched the exercise during the Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary programme at Ramakrishna Mutt’s auditorium here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Parameshwara said that the teachings of Swami Vivekananada were still relevant as he believed in following the path of righteousness prescribed in all religious texts. The youth should follow Swami Vivekananda’s words and shun all those that weakens them physically, mentally and intellectually. Mr. Parameshwara asked the youth not to fall prey to narcotic drugs.

Unlike during his student days when Indians were treated as third rate citizens abroad, Mr. Parameshwara said, the country now has a better standing world over. This was because of the contribution of the present generation who have made a name for themselves in the field of software, engineering, medicine, among others.

MLA J.R. Lobo and MLC Ganesh Karnik spoke.