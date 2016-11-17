Railways further tightens ticket cash refund procedure

The Indian Railways, which had earlier restricted the refund amount on cancelled tickets booked between November 9 and 15 beyond Rs. 10,000 through cheque or ECS, has now reduced the cap to Rs. 5,000.
As the demonetisation scheme had allowed booking railway tickets using Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 banned notes, initially for two days, bookings saw a sudden spurt across the country.
The modus operandi appeared to be to book the tickets with outlawed currency and get the amount refunded with legal tender after cancelling it.
Realising the glitch, the Ministry of Railways on November 10 issued a circular cap on cash refund to Rs. 10,000. Refunds beyond Rs. 10,000 would be made only through cheque or ECS, the circular had said.
Fresh circular
Since the window to tender outlawed currencies was extended till November 24, the Ministry, on Tuesday, issued a fresh circular. The cap now has been reduced to Rs. 5,000, after which refunds would be made through banking channels only, the circular said. It also said such tickets may be refunded through filing of ticket deposit receipt (TDR) only on surrendering of original ticket.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor