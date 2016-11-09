Mangaluru

Railway Safety Commissioner assumes office

K.A. Manoharan has taken over as Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

A release from Southern Railway here said that Mr. Manoharan would look after the Railway Safety of Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Bengaluru Metro Railway, Chennai Metro Railway and Kochi Metro Railway.

Born in Erode, Mr. Manoharan graduated from Madras University in Electronics and Communication Engineering. He is an Officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers of the 1982 batch. He has completed National Management Programme at Management Development Institute, Gurugram.

He began his career in North East Frontier Railway and held various posts in the Indian Railways as Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer / Construction, South Western Railway, Bengaluru, Chief Workshop Manager and Chief Signal Engineer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 5:31:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Railway-Safety-Commissioner-assumes-office/article16440453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY