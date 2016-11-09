Railway Safety Commissioner assumes office

K.A. Manoharan has taken over as Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

A release from Southern Railway here said that Mr. Manoharan would look after the Railway Safety of Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Bengaluru Metro Railway, Chennai Metro Railway and Kochi Metro Railway.

Born in Erode, Mr. Manoharan graduated from Madras University in Electronics and Communication Engineering. He is an Officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers of the 1982 batch. He has completed National Management Programme at Management Development Institute, Gurugram.

He began his career in North East Frontier Railway and held various posts in the Indian Railways as Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer / Construction, South Western Railway, Bengaluru, Chief Workshop Manager and Chief Signal Engineer.