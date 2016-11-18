RTA hikes private bus fares

The Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority took the general public by surprise by announcing a unilateral hike in fares of private buses with immediate effect on Wednesday evening.

While the minimum fare of Rs. 7 for the first stage of 2 km in city buses has remained unchanged, the minimum fare in express buses has been increased by Re. 1, from Rs. 7 to Rs. 8 for the first stage of 6.5 km.

The RTA has granted Re. 1 hike for all the subsequent stage of city bus fares. As far as express and service buses are concerned, the maximum hike has been Rs. 2.80.

Bus operators, however, are yet to implement the revised fares as on Thursday since most of the buses are equipped with electronic ticketing machines, which have to be configured to the new fares.