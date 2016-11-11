RSS worker attacked near Kuttar

Three men on a motorcycle reportedly waylaid and attacked RSS activist Rammohan (35) near Kuttar on Thursday night.
According to eyewitness accounts, Rammohan, a delivery person for cosmetic products, was driving to his home in Majaltotu near Kuttar.
Some metres from his house, three persons came on a motorcycle and allegedly blocked his way.
They attacked Rammohan on the head and escaped as he collapsed to the ground.
The police said that Rammohan was admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte and was out of danger.
A precautionary scan of his head was also performed at the hospital.
The Ullal police, who have registered a case, are searching for the accused.
