Puja at Kudroli for Hillary’s victory

Senior Congress Leader B. Janaradhana Poojary on Sunday performed a special puja at Gokarnatheshwara temple at Kudroli here for the victory of Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton in the U.S. Presidential Election on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Poojary said that it will be a close fight between Ms. Clinton and Republican Party nominee Donald Trump and the results will be known following voting on November 9.

Seeing the way Mr. Trump has conducted during the year-long campaign, there seems to be danger not only to India but the whole world if he gets elected as U.S. President. There will not be much danger for India and other nations, if Hillary Clinton gets elected, he added.

In the interest of world peace and progress, Mr. Poojary said, he offered puja to Lord Gokarnatheshwara praying for Ms. Clinton’s victory.

Mr. Poojary is mainly responsible for the renovation of the Gokarnatheshwara temple established by social reformer Narayana Guru.