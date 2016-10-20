Project likely to claim half a dozen trees

The area where Mangalore University has proposed to build a lecture hall complex has at least 15 trees.

According to the Mangalore University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), at least six of these trees will be axed if the project is implemented.

The 15 trees included five Matti, five Kakke, two each of Ashwatha and Daddala, and a Honge tree. The Kakke, Ashwatha and Matti are of timbre quality.

P. Sridhar, Range Forest Officer, Mangaluru, said he is yet to verify whether the university has sought permission to fell any trees for the project.

But the Forest Department has permitted the university to cut some trees of firewood quality for building a hostel for NRI students on campus. The volume permitted is up to five cubic metres.