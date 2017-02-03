Process to set up SPV for smart city project under way

The formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., to take forward the Smart City project of Mangaluru is under way, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer has said.

Mr. Nazeer told reporters here on Thursday that the registration process for the SPV is going on with names of seven directors being finalised. The SPV would have 17 directors in all at a later stage, he said.

Meanwhile, the last date for submission of tender to choose a project monitoring consultant is February 6. The project monitoring consultant would prepare the detailed project report, which might take up to one year, he said.

Action plan

Meanwhile, Mayor Harinath told reporters that the city would be hosting a two-day workshop to finalise an action plan for pan-city solutions for Karnataka Smart City Project from Friday.

Urban Development Minister R. Roshan Baig would inaugurate the workshop on Friday morning, he said. Mayors, commissioners and standing committee heads of all the seven city corporations in the State would be attending the workshop apart from representatives from the World Bank, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation and others, he said.

Mr. Mohammed Nazeer said that the purpose of the workshop is to have a common platform to achieve uniformity in preparing plans for smart cities across all the selected cities. The workshop is expected to develop a smart city information and communication technology (ICT) solutions plan for individual smart city components and implementation plan.

It would also deliberate on evolving smart city knowledge platform besides helping common implementation arrangements by bringing together all city officials from various implementing agencies.