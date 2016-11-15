Private hospitals in city not accepting old notes, says DYFI

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has alleged that private hospitals in the city are not accepting currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 from patients to settle bills.
In a memorandum submitted to K.G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, Santosh Bajal, secretary, district unit of the DYFI, alleged that notwithstanding direction from the Union government to accept those notes, the hospitals were demanding currency of other denominations.
He alleged that hospitals were delaying discharge of patients in the guise of shortage of notes. Thus many patients were like under “house arrest”.
Muneer Katipalla, State president of the DYFI, said that a delegation of the DYFI had visited two prominent hospitals in the city and warned the hospital managements of launching an agitation if they did not accept old notes. Later, those hospitals relented and accepted the notes from some patients.
Patients are not being discharged
citing
shortage
of currency
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor