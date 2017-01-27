Priority to development of fisheries sector, says Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Thursday that importance was being given to the development of the fisheries sector in Udupi district. He was delivering the Republic Day message after unfurling the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Bayalu Ranga Mandira here.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that a fisheries harbour would be constructed at Marvanthe at an estimated cost of ₹45 crore.

The third stage work of the Malpe fisheries harbour, being constructed at a cost of ₹37.17 crore, was in the final stage. An amount of ₹2 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of a jetty at Kalmady while ₹2.8 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of a jetty at Alivegadde here.

The construction of a windrow compost yard was on at Karvalo in Alevoor village near here at a cost of ₹ 2 crore. A shelter house for the homeless was being constructed at Beedinagudde here at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

Drinking water supply in Udupi city would be upgraded at a cost of ₹101.2 crore. A third dam would be constructed across the Swarna River at Shimbra here at a cost of ₹33 crore.

This would help improve the water supply during summer. The underground drainage system in the city would be extended and upgraded at a cost of ₹185.9 crore. The State government had released ₹60 crore for improvement of basic facilities in the urban local bodies in the district. As many as 46 new vented dams would be constructed in the district at a cost of ₹18.81 crore and this would help irrigate 920 hectares of land. Nine lakes would be developed in the district at a cost of ₹2.33 crore, while the protection work of a river bank would be taken up at an amount of ₹30 lakh.

A survey had been conducted for the construction of four bridges to provide connectivity to four islands and six bridges in other parts of the district, Mr. Madhwaraj said.

Meenakshi Bannanje, President of Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), Dinakar Babu, President of Zilla Panchayat, Nalini Rao, President of Udupi Taluk Panchayat, T. Venakatesh, Deputy Commissioner, Priyanka Mary Francis, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, K.T.Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, were present.