Power disruption in Udupi district tomorrow

Power supply will be affected in several parts of Udupi district on Tuesday following the MESCOM undertaking emergency maintenance works.

MESCOM will change conductors of the 33 kv Kundapura-Byndoor line and undertake emergency maintenance works on the 11 kv Alur, Badakere, Herur, Maravanthe and Khambadakone feeders between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Byndoor, Shirur, Uppunda, Khambadakone, Kalthod, Golihole, Kollur, Navunda, Herur, Maravanthe, Trasi, Gujjadi, Gangolli, Hosadu, Badakere, Naada, Senapura, Harkur, Alur, Attur, Vandse, Jadkal, Bellala, Idur, Hosur, Mudur, Karkunje, Gulvadi, Keradi, Kanyana, Hattiyangadi, Devalkunda, Tallur and surrounding areas would not get electricity during the period.

Emergency maintenance works on the 11 kv Billadi and Mandarthi feeders emerging from 110/11 kv Madhuvana sub station would result disruption of power supply at Billadi, Shirur, Avarse, Vandaru, Mandarthi, Heggunje and surrounding areas between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Chantharu, Handadi, Varamballi, Kumragodu, Hangarakatte, Herur, Baikadi, Honnala, Gandhinagara, Salikeri, Birthi, Supreme Feeds, Krishna Milk and surrounding areas fed by 11 kv Brahmavara, Mabukala and Honnala feeders would not get power supply between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. following emergency maintenance works on the feeder lines. Power supply would be affected between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm at Karje, Kalthur, Santhekatte, Krupadi and surrounding areas following emergency maintenance works on the 11 kv Kalthur feeder emerging from 33/11 kv Hebri sub station, according to separate releases from MESCOM.

MESCOM is also undertaking emergency maintenance works on the 110 kv Kemar-Hiriyadka-

Madhuvana-Kundapura-Navunda power line on Tuesday. As a result, power supply would be disrupted between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Hiriyadka, Baje, Papuje, Athradi, Madaga, Onthibettu, 80 Badagabettu, Parkala, Kondadi, Guddeyangadi, Kananjaru, Kudi, Palemar, Kanjaraguthu Kodibettu, Pernankila, Hangarakatte, Chitrabailu, Devasyabayalu, Patla, Balkat, Bhyranje, Puttige, Perdur, Pakkalu, Kukkehalli, Alangaru, Padigara, Manme, Panbhanabettu, Kuledu, Sannekallu, Harikhandige, Bandimutt, Banglegudde, Pervaje, Jodurasthe, Jayanthinagara, Karkala Taluk office, Kukkundur, Bailuru, Mundli, Karkala, Yerlapadi, Palli, Ninjur, Neere, Kananjur, Bailur, Nakre, Hirgana, Ajekar-Marne, Shirlalu, Andaru, Hebri, Shivapura, Khajane, Mudradi, Santhekatte, Varanga, Muniyalu, Bacchchappu, Kabbinale, Kalthur, Seethanadi, Someshwara, Nadpalu, Belanje, Madamakki, Karje and surrounding areas.