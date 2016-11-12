Poojary says Tanvir Sait should quit Ministry

Senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary on Friday demanded that Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait for browsing “objectionable” pictures during a State-sponsored Tipu Jayanti in Raichur.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Poojary said that the conduct of Mr. Sait has put the Congress government and party in poor light. Mr. Sait should tender resignation from the post of Minister or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should drop him.

Mr. Poojary said that the way Mr. Sait browsed the content in his mobile phone showed lack of respect for women. He said that there was no point in the Chief Minister seeking Mr. Sait’s explanation on the incident. Mr. Siddaramiah and State party president G. Parameshwara should take action against Mr. Sait forthwith. The party high command should direct Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Parameshwara to take action against Mr. Sait’s misconduct.

Lauded

While lauding the Union government’s action to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, Mr. Poojary, who is a former Union Minister of State for Finance, said that with better planning, inconvenience being caused to the people could have been avoided. Recalling measures taken during his term as a Union Minister, Mr. Poojary said the announcement should have been made after ensuring that enough cash was available in the banks for dispensing it to the people.